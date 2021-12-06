OGDENSBURG — A 2022 budget proposal, amended to hire two additional police officers, was voted down Monday night by the Ogdensburg City Council by a 4-3 margin with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly casting the swing vote.
City councilors had previously presented City Manager Stephen P. Jellie with some changes to the $12.9 million preliminary budget approved in November, who then brought before council an amended budget that kept the tax rate decrease at 10% and included an additional two police officers, bringing the department up to 20 officers from 18.
During the meeting, Councilors Daniel E. Skamperle, Nichole Kennedy and Michael B. Powers advocated for three police officers, not two, to be added to the budget. Lt. Mark Kearns, acting police chief, had stressed during his department’s budget session that three officers were needed at a minimum to be added to the budget.
“While I think that adding two officers is better than not adding anything, I really think that Chief Kearns made an excellent presentation to get them at 21,” said Ms. Kennedy, “My genuine request would be at least get to 21 so that way Chief Kearns can build this department back so then we become an entity where people want to come work for us and I think that is a show of faith for the officers that have stuck it out with us and haven’t left that you know we are listening and we do care for their well-being.”
Mr. Skamperle and Mr. Powers agreed.
“I for one wouldn’t settle for anything less than 21,” said Mr. Powers.
Deputy Mayor John Rishe said he could go with two officers and suggested that council pass the amended budget.
“I think what’s been proposed with the amendment with the addition of two officers should be sufficient for ‘22,” said Mr. Rishe.
Councilors Steve Fisher and William Dillabough agreed with the addition of two officers and wanted to pass the amended budget.
However, there was no consensus because Mr. Skelly didn’t want to add any police officers.
“None this year,” said Mr. Skelly, when asked if he wanted two or three police officers added to the budget. Mr. Skelly added that if revenue grows next year he would support more officers.
The discussion then turned to the fire department, where Mr. Skamperle wanted to add two firefighters to the budget and bring the total number to 20 in 2022.
“I think we should have 20 firefighters,” said Mr. Skamperle, who received support from Ms. Kennedy and Mr. Powers. The remaining councilors and the mayor voted against it.
When time came to vote on the amended budget, Mr. Rishe, Mr. Fisher and Mr. Dillabough voted yes while Mr. Skamperle, Mr. Powers and Ms. Kennedy voted no along with Mr. Skelly.
“You guys just voted to go down to 18 officers, congratulations,” Mr. Rishe said.
“We have until the 15th to make a final decision,” replied Ms. Kennedy.
With the failure to adopt the budget, City Council has its next meeting on Dec. 13 to either agree and adopt an amended budget or it will revert to the preliminary budget presented by Mr. Jellie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.