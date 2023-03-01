OGDENSBURG — The City Council voted against submitting a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding for more firefighters but will submit a grant application to Preserve New York for a historic structure report on the Oswegatchie Pump House.
During a rescheduled meeting Wednesday night, council declined to apply for a 2023 Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response, SAFER grant that would have paid for the cost of salaries and benefits for up to four new firefighters for a period of three years.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilor William B. Dillabough voted against applying for the SAFER grant while Councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy voted in favor. The 3-2 vote failed, with Councilors Steven M. Fisher and John A. Rishe absent.
Due to staffing levels, the city is paying overtime to cover firefighter shifts. Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 offered to pay $10,000 for a grant writer to assist the city.
“Then again why would you possibly vote against free firemen?” Mr. Skamperle asked.
“Why would you have done what you did after the election?” Mayor Skelly responded, referring to the City Council at the time approving a six-year contract with the fire department in 2019.
“You destroyed the city,” the mayor added, listing off several projects including the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, shoreline work in the Greenbelt costing $12.5 million.
The SAFER grant, through FEMA, would have required no match.
“If awarded the 2023 FEMA SAFER Grant, the Fire Department will deploy the New Hires in such a way as to bring each of the 5-member shifts to a staffing of six (6) and a total complement of 20 greatly reducing overtime costs, while improving the Fire Department’s ability to effectively and safely respond to Emergency Incidents to include, but not limited to; Structure Fires, Hazardous Materials Releases and Technical Rescues,” the resolution stated.
Councilors approved a Preserve New York application for a grant that would pay for a historic structure report on the Pump House, which the resolution states is a “comprehensive building documentation study, usually undertaken at the beginning of a major restoration or rehabilitation project.”
According to the resolution, a historic structure report would include a description of the building’s history, including its occupants; a construction chronology; an analysis of its current condition; drawings that may include sketches and measured drawings as well as photographs; recommendations for its restoration, rehabilitation, or treatment; preliminary cost estimates; and may also include a specialized conservation study such as a paint analysis.
The maximum award for the grant is $20,000 and the city would have to contribute at least 20% of the project cost as a cash match. The application is due March 31.
According to historical records, on July 13, 1868, ground was broken on the building known as the Pump House, which included the superintendent’s residence on the second story. Excavations from the tail race and water pipes on Lake Street and Rensselaer Avenue provided the majority of the stone for the three story “fortress like structure,” according to historical records.
The total cost to build the structure and to excavate the foundation totaled under $11,000.
Records state that on Nov. 7, 1868, water was pumped from the Oswegatchie River into the mains for the first time.
“Prior to the construction of a central water supply the people depended on private wells and springs which were often polluted,” according to historical records. “The Oswegatchie River was used as the source of the city’s water supply until June 13, 1912, when water was obtained by the St. Lawrence pumping station at the lower end of Monroe Avenue and the filtration plant on Jefferson Avenue.”
This water distribution system was replaced by two water towers that were built in 1976-1977.
The Oswegatchie pumping station was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.