Ogdensburg declines to apply for firefighter staffing grant

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The City Council voted against submitting a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding for more firefighters but will submit a grant application to Preserve New York for a historic structure report on the Oswegatchie Pump House.

During a rescheduled meeting Wednesday night, council declined to apply for a 2023 Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response, SAFER grant that would have paid for the cost of salaries and benefits for up to four new firefighters for a period of three years.

