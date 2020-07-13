OGDENSBURG — In an uncharacteristically collegial meeting, City Council passed each resolution before it unanimously Monday night.
Among the resolutions were two for Ogdensburg restaurants. One will allow the use of city owned property and the other will allow for the sale of alcohol for outdoor consumption.
“I think both of these are going to help our restaurants recover a little bit and make our city a little bit more fun,” Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly said.
The outdoor dining set up has a few limitations, only licensed restaurants are allowed to use the property between the owner’s property line and the curb and tables and accessories can’t block pedestrian traffic, and must provide a three-foot-wide sidewalk area to permit pedestrian traffic.
The alcohol resolution allows an exemption for restaurants taking advantage of the new outdoor dining allowance. The City Charter’s outdoor consumption ordinance bans the consumption of alcoholic beverages on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, beaches, public parks and most other public places.
Council also voted, unanimously, to reinstate $38,100 to the 2020 budget to pay the salary of the interim City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, who was appointed on July 7.
Mr. Jellie will be paid $1,500 per week and will not receive access to insurance or state retirement.
The money was removed from the budget upon the retirement of former City Manager Sarah Purdy. Council’s intention at the time was to leave the position vacant as a cost-saving measure.
Last month, Mr. Skelly offered the position to former Watertown Mayor Jeffery E. Graham. After Mr. Graham turned the offer down two other candidates emerged from which Mr. Jellie, of Black River, was selected.
Mr. Jellie was in attendance at Monday’s meeting and was introduced by Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe.
“I would like to welcome him up to Ogdensburg,” Mr. Rishe said as he introduced Mr. Jellie to the virtual audience.
