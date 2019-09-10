OGDENSBURG — The only comment from City Council after the introduction of a resolution to award a construction contract to Jett Industries for the $35.9 million wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project came from Deputy Mayor Daniel E. Skamperle.
“Let’s fix it,” he said before the council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
After the meeting, Amber Bertram, vice president of public affairs for Associated Builders and Contractors, Empire State, said her organization was seriously looking at litigation.
“I am almost certain we have standing, so we are going to have our counsel looking at this,” she said.
Ms. Bertram addressed council twice during the meeting, first to contend that because bids for the project come in so much over budget and then were made to fit budget by eliminating certain alternate parts of the bid, that there should have been an opportunity for the project to be opened up for all bidders to resubmit, not just Jett Industries.
At the second opportunity to speak to council, after the vote had been taken, she reminded them that she had cautioned them in November of 2018 that their plan to go with a project labor agreement would eliminate bidders and raise the price.
The city has been under order from the Environmental Protection Agency for several years to fix the aging plant. City Manager Sarah Purdy reminded council that they had just gotten an extension to allow for more time to fix the plant but is facing hefty fines if the work is not completed.
The city was ready to go to bid on the work in December 2018 but delayed it to do a feasibility study on the use of a project labor agreement that has delayed progress for at least 10 months.
“What you should have done was pull the PLA, allow every qualified contractor to bid it and see what the numbers came in at,” she said. “You literally could have let every qualified contractor bid this job. There was no savings and I feel like you have done a big disservice to the taxpayers of New York State and the taxpayer of Ogdensburg.”
The use of a PLA, Ms. Bertram said, was politically motivated.
“You walked away from a million dollars in free money from the U.S. government. For what? To give this project to Governor Cuomo’s donors,” she said. “You know, it’s shameful.”
Earlier in the meeting, council voted unanimously to approve the issuance of an additional $9.9 million bond ordinance to pay part of the construction of the improvements to the plant.
The city now has access to about $49 million. While the city has agreed to a pay Jett Industries no more than $35.9 million, it has been advised to have the extra money available to cover soft costs such as advisers, engineers and others.
Ms. Purdy said city officials did not expect all of the available money to be used.
Log In
