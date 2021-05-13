OGDENSBURG — Following a heated debate about the language of fellow councilors, City Council voted Thursday to censure councilor Michael B. Powers.
On April 12, during a regularly scheduled council meeting, Mr. Powers engaged in a back-and-forth with City Manager Stephen P. Jellie over a section of state education law.
“Save your f---ing — save your comments, man,” Mr. Powers said to Mr. Jellie during the April 12 meeting. “You know what, save your condescending comments.
“I apologize, I apologize,” Mr. Powers said immediately after, according to a video recording of the meeting.
Council voted by a 4-3 vote Thursday night to censure — to publicly reprimand — Mr. Powers for his language during that meeting. Councilors Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough, John A. Rishe and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor of the resolution, while councilors Daniel E. Skamperle, Nichole L. Kennedy and Mr. Powers voted against it.
Mayor Skelly earlier this week called for the Thursday night special council meeting to vote on the censure of Mr. Powers, and to authorize Mr. Jellie to sign a lease agreement with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to reopen the city beach on OBPA land.
“I did acknowledge it, I don’t have a problem saying it, I don’t have a problem being censured, but what’s good for one should be good for all,” Mr. Powers said before the vote Thursday in reference to a resolution amendment introduced by Mr. Skamperle.
Mr. Skamperle introduced an amendment to include Mr. Fisher, Mr. Dillabough and Mayor Skelly on the resolution as well for various comments the councilors and mayor have made in the past.
In a Facebook comment posted Feb. 26, Mr. Fisher, in reference to Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien, wrote: “Penny she gotten a little bitchy. She’s only worried about herself. Even when we gave them money it was never enough I hope it’s voted down. It would reduce our tax cut of 10 per cent to 5. Let’s not forget we pick board members. I won’t!”
The Facebook comment resulted in a sexual harassment claim filed against Mr. Fisher.
Mr. Skamperle also called for Mr. Dillabough and Mayor Skelly to be added to the resolution text as Mr. Dillabough said “bullshit” on the record last year and Mayor Skelly called Mr. Skamperle “ignorant” two meetings prior.
“It’s a double standard,” Mr. Skamperle said to the mayor Thursday. “You can say whatever you want on your political posts on your political page on Facebook, and most of it is lies and nonsense ... and then you stand there and call people names.”
The resolution amendment failed by the same 4-3 vote — Mr. Fisher, Mr. Dillabough, Mr. Rishe and Mayor Skelly voted against it and Mr. Skamperle, Mrs. Kennedy and Mr. Powers voted in favor of the amendment.
“I acknowledged it immediately before anybody called me out,” Mr. Powers said of his comment from April, “and I apologized twice. I’ll take the censure; I don’t have any issue.
But, he added, “I’m not gonna support it, obviously, because nobody else is gonna play along.”
