OGDENSBURG — City Council will consider selling 11 properties to the Ogdensburg Land Bank at its 7 p.m. Monday meeting.
In 2018, Ogdensburg established the state’s 25th land bank, a program that helps struggling communities deal with both tax-delinquent and blighted properties.
“The Ogdensburg Land Bank proposes to acquire parcels from the city’s surplus properties list and remove immediate threats to public health and safety through strategic demolition,” Director of Planning and Development Andrea L. Smith told the council when the Land Bank was established.
In 2019 the Land Bank demolished 10 derelict buildings, then graded and prepared the lots for sale.
Most of the properties attended to in 2019 were on nonconforming lots — lots that did not meet size requirements for current zoning restrictions.
The properties under consideration Monday night, if approved, will be sold to the Land Bank for $1.
Because this is a property sale, three quarters of City Council will need to vote in favor of the resolution.
City Council will also consider a resolution to pay $8,507 to St. Lawrence County Real Property for assistance with preparation of the 2020 Final Assessment Roll.
Under New Business, Council will discuss recreation facilities and programs. City Council eliminated the Recreation Department earlier this year in anticipation of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recreation Department responsibilities were transferred to the Department of Public Works, although most summer programs were not offered due to the pandemic.
The Council will also discuss an agreement with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority for security at the Ogdensburg International Airport in 2021. At its last meeting, Council approved an agreement to provide security through the end of the year.
The meeting will be open to the public, but in-person attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting will be accessible via video conferencing using GoToWebinar.com.
Residents wishing to attend remotely can go to http://wdt.me/XdvuCH or call 1-213-929-4212 and entering access code - 412-267-600
Those who are only able to attend by telephone and do not have a device to view the meeting will not be able to be unmuted for public hearings, personal appearance or citizen participation during the meeting.
Those people can request their comments be read at the meeting by sending messages to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Monday.
If those people are unable to send their comments by email, they can call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m. Monday.
