OGDENSBURG — City Council will set public hearings to consider two changes to the city charter at its next meeting 7 p.m. on Monday.
A proposed change in the charter will take power from the city manager and place it in the hands of council.
The city manager is currently responsible for appointing, suspending and removing department heads. The proposed amendment will give those responsibilities to council.
“The present Council strongly believes that only elected officials of the city of Ogdensburg should have the authority to appoint, suspend or remove Department Heads,” the resolution states.
The other proposed change to the charter is in regard to the city’s recently disbanded Parks and Recreation Department.
The charter now reads, “There shall be a Department of Parks and Recreation, the head of which shall be the Director of Parks and Recreation.”
The proposal is to change the sentence to: “There shall be a Department of Parks and Recreation, the head of which shall be the Director of Public Works.”
The resolution also removes this sentence, “Minimum qualifications, job description and duties of the position of Director of Parks and Recreation shall be established by the St. Lawrence County Human Resources Department.”
The meeting will be the first open to the public since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
Attendance will be limited to 50% capacity of the room, which is 87 people including members of Council and staff.
If attendance exceeds that capacity, people who want to address Council will be grouped by topic of interest and shuttled in and out of the meeting, according to a notice from the interim City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
The meeting can also be accessed remotely by using the following link: http://wdt.me/3Qsk5Qor by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering Access Code -877-404-202.
