OGDENSBURG — The decision to fill a vacant seat on City Council or keep it vacant appears to be up to the governing body itself.
On July 24, the City Council could not break a tie between members on who should fill a vacant seat — Michael Tooley or Robert Edie — following the June resignation of Nichole L. Kennedy.
Council voted through secret ballot or roll call vote 20 times and each ended in a 3-3 tie. Roll call votes that began on the seventh vote showed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher were in favor of Edie and Councilors John A. Rishe, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle sided with Tooley.
Ultimately, Edie bowed out, but a vote to appoint Tooley failed to get the four majority votes to place him on City Council with Skelly and Fisher abstaining and Dillabough voting no.
In an email, Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith stated that the future of the vacant seat resides in City Council.
“The obligation to fill the vacancy on City Council lies with the Council itself,” wrote Smith, “With the expiration of the 30-day period of time established in C-10 the decision on how to proceed from here will be at the direction of Council.”
The next opportunity for City Council to publicly discuss the vacant seat will be at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 14, or on Aug. 28 if they decide to wait.
The city’s Vacancy Committee had recommended that City Council select Tooley, Edie or Michael Weaver to the vacant seat. All three are running for council seats in November, Tooley for mayor and Edie and Weaver as councilors. Also running for council seats are past councilors Jennifer Stevenson and R. Storm Cilley.
Mayor Skelly, along with Fisher, Rishe and Dillabough are not running for reelection in the fall after taking office in January of 2020.
