OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider hiring an interim city manager.
The city manager position has been vacant since May 14 when City Council voted to place former City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid leave until her announced retirement on June 30.
The duties of the city manager since then have been filled by Assistant City Manager and Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith.
A sweeping resolution passed May 5, which ordered the elimination of several positions, included a measure to leave the city manager position unfilled until the end of 2020.
On July 1, City Council met to consider candidates for the interim city manager position. Up for consideration, according to Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, are Bradford J. Minnick, an attorney from Clayton, and Stephen P. Jellie, former Fort Drum Deputy Fire Chief of Black River.
In a reply to an email sent from Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe to other council members requesting the meeting, Councilor Michael B. Powers objected.
“The job has still yet to be posted and the process in which all of this was done is still suspect,” Mr. Powers wrote. “There appears to be a rush to get this done and I question the legality of it all. I’d like the City Attorney to weigh in here, I have included him in this thread.”
Mr. Powers’ objection included the abrupt announcement and hour of the meeting.
“There is obviously no consideration for anyone’s working schedule with these ridiculous ‘special meetings’ being called on a whim, without public notice to the citizens of Ogdensburg,” he wrote. “I am not available for yet another rush ‘special meeting’ tomorrow.”
Two other councilors found fault with the hiring process being used.
“Well once again it seems the four have hand-picked a person to fill the city manager’s seat to meet an agenda. Once again there will be no public input. And once again possibly illegal as there was no job posting and many qualified individuals have been excluded from the process. Public safety will once again be put into jeopardy at a high cost to the taxpayers,” City Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said in an email after the meeting was announced. “The process to canvas for a new city manager should have begun when the four assigned administrative leave, but was not, and now they will cry there is not enough time for a fair hiring process.”
“My opinion is that the four will select their favorite and he will be in their back pockets,” Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said in an email. “The City needs an interim CM but the job should be posted so we can get the best candidate pool to move the city forward and not push personal agendas.”
City Council met entirely in executive session for that July 1 meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting has an executive session scheduled and a resolution to lift the hiring freeze on the city manager position and to hire an interim.
The meeting will not include in-person attendance by the public. It will be held via video conferencing using GoToWebinar.com.
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting by using the following link: http://wdt.me/CbwCLL or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering access code -915-879-179. The public can also preregister to attend the meeting by using the link.
(1) comment
With these four running things, Ogdensburg is turning itself into the "Mary Rain" of cities.
