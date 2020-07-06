OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider hiring an interim city manager.
The city manager position has been vacant since May 14 when City Council voted to place former City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid leave until her announced retirement on June 30.
The duties of the city manager since then have been filled by Assistant City Manager and Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith.
A sweeping resolution passed May 5, which ordered the elimination of several positions, included a measure to leave the city manager position unfilled until the end of 2020.
On July 1, City Council met to consider candidates for the interim city manager position. Up for consideration, according to Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly, are Bradford J. Minnick, an attorney from Clayton, and Stephen P. Jellie, former Fort Drum Deputy Fire Chief of Black River.
City Council met entirely in executive session for that July 1 meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting has an executive session scheduled and a resolution to lift the hiring freeze on the city manager position and to hire an interim.
The meeting will not include in-person attendance by the public. It will be held via video conferencing using GoToWebinar.com.
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting by using the following link:
http://wdt.me/CbwCLL or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering access code -915-879-179. The public can also pre-register to attend the meeting by using the link.
