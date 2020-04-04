OGDENSBURG — City Council will meet Monday for the first time since restrictions on social gatherings were instituted to try to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The council will be using GoToMeeting.com to conduct its meeting which begins at 7 p.m.
The public will be able to participate through this online platform.
City Manager Sarah Purdy said the final meeting of March was canceled because there was not enough time to come up with a plan that would allow public participation and meet the requirement to keep less than 10 people in the same room.
To attend the meeting, residents can got to global.gotomeeting.com/join/544136085 or by calling 1-224-501-3412 and entering access code -544-136-085.
Councilors, among other items, will be considering a bid to replace a water main on Ford Street Extension and to consider a plan from the city manager to temporarily fill the vacant Fire Chief position.
The water main on Ford Street Extension has been subject to frequent leaking, according to the Department of Public Works.
Seven bids were received for the work. Project Engineer, Tisdel Associates, of Canton, recommended going with lowest bidder, Northeast Concrete Coring and Cutting of Canton.
The cost of the project is not to exceed $123,000 and will be offset by state aid.
The city manager’s plan to temporarily fill the fire chief position was necessitated by the retirement of Fire Chief Michael Farrell in January.
Ms. Purdy’s plan consists of four provisions:
— An assistant fire chief or captain will receive the temporary designation of acting fire chief while also continuing in his position of assistant fire chief or captain.
— The assistant fire chief or captain will be compensated for out of title work as designated in the current collective bargaining agreement.
— Should any grievances arise, the assistant fire chief or captain will not be required to address them.
— The designation of acting fire chief will expire at midnight on July 17, unless it is mutually agreed to end it sooner.
