OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg city councilor is expected to resign at the end of the school year. She and her family have decided to move out of the area.
Nichole L. Kennedy is nearing the end of the first year of her second term on City Council, having been reelected in November of 2021.
Mrs. Kennedy said that her family will be moving to the Saratoga area in the near future and that her time on City Council is nearing an end.
“Our house was put on the market Friday, we plan on moving to the Saratoga area,” said Mrs. Kennedy, who said her husband, Bob Kennedy, has taken a job in the Saratoga area within the past year.
While her home has been put up for sale, she and her family plan on remaining in Ogdensburg for the rest of the 2022-2023 school year. If, and when, her home sells, they will stay at her in-laws in Ogdensburg.
When the time comes to move, Mrs. Kennedy said that she will resign from City Council and the process will begin for the city to find her replacement, who would finish out the remainder of her four-year term.
“I plan to resign when I leave the area. Even if my house sells, the kids and I plan on living with my in-laws down the street because we want the kids to finish the school year here,” said Mrs. Kennedy.
She explained the process of how her replacement would be found, which is under C-10 of the city charter.
“When I move and resign, the vacancy committee will be activated and they will seek names of interested parties and they make a recommendation to council to fill the seat until the next election. Then the council would vote and the candidate would have to run for my unexpired term,” she said.
According to City Clerk Cathy A. Jock, three people currently sit on the vacancy committee — Laura Ashley, Doug Loffler, and Mark Knowlton.
It is up to the three members to recommend and present the names of three people who are eligible and willing to serve on the council at least seven days before the City Council meeting that the council intends on taking action to fill the vacancy, according to the charter.
While she never thought she would leave Ogdensburg, the native said that it doesn’t mean it’s forever either.
“Leaving was never in our plans, but things change,” said Mrs. Kennedy. “I don’t see it as a permanent move either. My family is here, my in-laws are here. We will be back.”
