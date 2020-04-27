OGDENSBURG — A less-than-civil City Council meeting Monday night was highlighted by a proposed resolution to seek guidance in removing Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly from office for alleged administrative interference and violation of sunshine laws.
The resolution, introduced by Councilor Michael B. Powers, was defeated by a vote of 4 to 3, with Mr. Skelly and councilors John Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voting against and councilors Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle joining Mr. Powers voting in favor.
Much of the disagreement and the call for the mayor’s removal was centered on a legal bill that was part of the consent agenda.
The consent agenda is a grouping of routine business and reports into one item to vote on. It typically passes unanimously.
Part of the consent agenda was a bill from the city attorney for 29 hours of consultation at the cost of $5,400.
Mr. Powers and Mr. Skamperle objected to the use of the city attorney without the entire council being privy to the information offered.
Mr. Skelly said the conversations resulted in no written record and were about negotiations with St. Lawrence County over a new sales tax distribution arrangement.
Mr. Powers and Mr. Skamperle said they had no way of knowing that because they received no report, no notice and were not a part of the inquiry.
Mr. Skelly accused councilors of not working hard enough and that all they had to do was ask or call the attorney.
“It is a simple manner of an email,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Save for a motion to adjourn, every vote was split 4-3 with Mr. Skelly, Mr. Rishe, Mr. Fisher and Mr. Dillabough on one side and Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy on the other.
Councilors voted 4-3 against a resolution to appoint an acting fire chief, meaning that on Friday there will be no fire chief and each shift will be led by an assistant chief.
Councilors voted 4-3 to table a resolution to sign an agreement with a company to provide leased vehicles for the city’s fleet.
They voted 4-3 in favor of a resolution to work on reaching an agreement to transfer emergency dispatch to the county 911 system, only after voting 4-3 to set a goal to have the transfer done by Nov. 1, a timetable that some councilors thought was too quick.
They voted 4-3 against the resolution to seek removal of the mayor.
They voted 4-3 in favor of a resolution to accept the retirement of City Manager Sarah Purdy and to request her to use up her vacation and personal time before she leaves office. Those in dissent said they could not force Ms. Purdy to take vacation or personal time.
A discussion on budget reduction options offered by the city manager last week ended with councilors agreeing to meet again with their ideas on further cuts to be made, most likely including some layoffs.
Mr. Fisher told councilors it would be better to lay off people now when they could make more money off the Federal supplements to unemployment checks.
