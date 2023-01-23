OGDENSBURG — A resolution brought forward by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly to censure Ogdensburg City Councilor John A. Rishe as a result of statements he made to interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith at a previous council meeting was voted down Monday night.
The resolution stated that Mr. Rishe, on more than one occasion, has made “demeaning and disrespectful statements towards staff members during city council meetings” and cited the most recent incident occurring at the Jan. 9 meeting.
The most recent example “of such inappropriate conduct” by Mr. Rishe, the resolution states, was when he made a statement implying that Ms. Smith “failed to perform her duties as expected with respect to a Comprehensive Development Plan previously submitted by Councilor John Rishe to the former City Manager (Stephen Jellie).”
According to the resolution, Mr. Rishe’s statements and conduct were not in line with the “rules of basic conduct” as referred to in Administrative Regulations AR-23, which states, “it should be the goal of all staff and elected officials within the City of Ogdensburg to conduct public business in a courteous and respectful manner.”
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher was the first to comment on the resolution, stating that making accusations against a city councilor, such as these, are unwarranted and wrong.
“To make such an accusation without any substantial factual information is wrong and simply an unwarranted personal attack on a fellow councilor,” Mr. Fisher said. “I for one, have found Mr. Rishe to be calm, well prepared, well spoken, and willing to ask the hard questions.”
Mr. Fisher also argued that at no time during the previous meeting did Mr. Rishe state that Ms. Smith failed to perform her duties as interim manager or director of planning and development.
“Dialogue simply went back and forth between council and staff regarding the community development plan,” Mr. Fisher said. “This resolution is not sufficient on its face to make such outrageous accusations against Councilor Rishe.”
He went on to state that, “if anyone should be censured it should be the author of this resolution for making such personal attacks on another councilor.”
Mayor Skelly defended the resolution, stating that Ms. Smith is doing two jobs and is not getting appreciation for her work.
“The resolution says all members of the city council should conduct business in a courteous and respectful matter. You negated that tonight which you’re putting in this resolution,” Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said in response to Mr. Skelly.
Ms. Kennedy also asked if there was a formal complaint issued against Mr. Rishe, to which Mr. Skelly said there was not.
“I don’t always agree with John’s approach to how he approaches individuals but it’s not my job to police John,” Ms. Kennedy said. “I think that the way a lot of individuals on this council have been very discourteous to a number of members of council, not just Andrea.”
“I think a lot of every single member sitting up here, at some point over their terms, has been guilty of the same thing you are implying John did,” she said to Mr. Skelly.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle agreed with Ms. Kennedy stating that Mr. Rishe often times comes off a little harsh to city staff.
“I don’t think it’s worthy of public censure,” Mr. Skamperle said. “I agree with you Mayor — Andrea has done an excellent job. Right now she’s doing two jobs and right now she’s done a very professional job at responding to Councilor Rishe.”
The resolution failed in a 5-1 vote with Mr. Skelly voting for it and Mr. Skamperle, Mr. Fisher, Ms. Kennedy, Mr. Rishe, and Councilor William B. Dillabough voting against it. Councilor Michael B. Powers was excused from the meeting.
