OGDENSBURG — Marcia L. LeMay will be the next City Court judge after an impressive result on election night.
Ms. LeMay, a Democrat, beat her Republican challenger, Ramona A. Breen, 2,389 to 544 votes.
There are 266 absentee ballots yet to be counted and the possibility of 85 more arriving by the deadline — not enough to make a difference.
“I am very pleased that we won and looking forward to serving the citizens of Ogdensburg,” Ms. LeMay said.
Ms. LeMay is filling a seat being vacate by Judge Gary R. Alford due to statutory age limits.
This is Ms. LeMay’s third run for the seat.
In 2018, Ms. LeMay, running as a Democrat, lost to Republican Judge Alford by just 46 votes.
“I want to congratulate my opponent on a race well run,” Ms. LeMay said
Ms. Breen did not return a call for comment as of press time Tuesday night.
Ms. LeMay said she won the race with the help of her husband, children, mother-in-law and father.
“So many people helped me during the race,” she said. “So many people did nice things for me.”
Ms. LeMay is a 1988 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and earned her undergraduate degree at St. Lawrence University, Canton. She received her law degree from Albany Law.
Ms. LeMay is a private practice attorney with her own firm. She began her career as an assistant district attorney in St. Lawrence County, and served as the county’s chief public defender in 1999.
Ms. LeMay will take office on Jan. 1, 2021.
