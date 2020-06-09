OGDENSBURG — City Hall will soon be open to the public, Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith said Monday night. “We are excited about being able to be open to the public,” Ms. Smith said. “We made a few modifications that create a greater degree of separation between employees and members of the public to protect everybody’s safety.”
Unless something changes, Ms. Smith said, the plan is to allow residents into City Hall on Monday. People entering the building, including staff and city officials, will be required to wear face coverings while in hallways and common areas of the building.
The City Fire Department will remain closed, Ms. Smith said.
The high degree of sanitization required at the fire department coupled with there being no real need for public access were considered when making the decision, Ms. Smith said.
The City Police Department has been open and will remain open, she said.
The Department of Public Works has made some changes to its facilities to accommodate needed public access.
With no recreation activities going on and the recreation department disbanded, the Dobisky Center is closed and will remain closed. The boaters’ lounge, which is available to people who have slips in the City Marina, is open. Boaters have key fobs to access that portion of the Dobisky Center.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said that Dobisky Center access is important to people who walk on the Maple City Trail and sidewalks and paths around the waterfront.
“We are very aware that it is the only public bathroom in the park system and right now it is unavailable.” Ms. Smith said.
As reopening progresses and especially when playgrounds become available it is an issue that will need to be addressed, she said.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher asked if portable toilets could be used in the meantime.
“We can get some cost information and put together a proposal,” Ms. Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.