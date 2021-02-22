OGDENSBURG — City Hall and other facilities will reopen to the public beginning March 1, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie announced at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The building has been closed to the public since last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York state.
City Council meetings have since been held virtually, but the council’s next meeting, which is set for March 8, will again be open for public attendance at 50% capacity.
City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of the month except in July, August and when Monday is a holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.