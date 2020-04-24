OGDENSBURG — On the second page of a budget reduction options report, City Manager Sarah Purdy delivered the following item to City Council in a weekly public update: “Vacancy: City Manager retiring Redistribute work to Dept Heads.”
Ms. Purdy also sent a letter of resignation to the council Thursday. While she has a little more than a year left in her current contract, she can withdraw from the contract by giving a 60-day notice.
“Everyone decides at some point that it is time to retire,” Ms. Purdy said. “So, I have decided to retire.”
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly ran for office criticizing Ms. Purdy for not being friendly to business people.
In March, the Times reported that Mr. Skelly and councilors Steven Fisher, John Rishe and William Dillabough were planning to fire Ms. Purdy at the March 23 City Council meeting.
That plan was thwarted by the growing coronavirus crisis, which caused the closing of City Hall and the cancelation of that meeting.
Ms. Purdy’s letter was short.
“I am writing this letter to inform you of my impending retirement,” Ms. Purdy wrote. “My last day of work for the City of Ogdensburg will be Friday, June 26, 2020. It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the City of Ogdensburg. If there is anything I can do to help with the transition I am happy to do so.”
Ms. Purdy was hired in November 2015 and began work the following month. When first hired, she was paid $112,500 annually.
She signed a new three-year contract commencing July 1, 2018 at an annual salary of $118,000.
City Council’s next meeting is Monday.
