OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie on Tuesday appointed Lt. Robert Westcott as the city’s new chief of police.
Lt. Westcott has been on the city’s police department for 24 1/2 years.
Lt. Westcott has served in every rank of the police department, Mr. Jellie said in a text message to the Times. He will be sworn in as chief on Friday at City Hall.
Mr. Jellie said the council affirmed his choice unanimously. A recent change to the City Charter that would’ve required a vote from council to approve a department head appointement is not yet in affect.
The police chief position has been open since the end of April when Police Chief Andrew D. Kennedy retired, citing an lack of honest dialogue with City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.