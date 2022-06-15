OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie says he has declined a position as an EMS and fire director in Alaska so he could continue his duties in Ogdensburg.
According to an article published by the weekly Petersburg Pilot, Mr. Jellie visited Petersburg, Alaska, last week and was one of two finalists for the position.
“Stephen Jellie and Rhys Mateo were in town to meet with community members and conduct their final interviews in front of a panel and with Borough Manager Steve Giesbrecht,” the article says. “One of the two could be replacing Sandy Dixon who is retiring at the end of June.”
In an email Wednesday, Mr. Jellie said he declined the EMS and fire director position, citing his responsibilities in Ogdensburg and his family.
“I interviewed and was offered the position, but declined due to my commitments in Ogdensburg and distance from family while my boys are still very young,” he said.
Since July 2020, Mr. Jellie has been both the city manager and provisional fire chief. He leads the fire department following Chief Michael J. Farrell’s retirement in January 2020.
On Monday night, a resolution to appoint Mr. Jellie as fire chief failed in a 4-3 vote following an executive session at the end of the City Council meeting. The resolution stated that Mr. Jellie received the highest score on the fire chief’s Civil Service exam and was the only candidate on the eligible list.
The following day, Mr. Jellie published a statement on the “Townhall for Ogdensburg NY” Facebook page about the meeting as well as his plans for the fire department after not being named to the permanent fire chief role.
“The responsibility for the day-to-day management of the fire department will now be delegated to Assistant Fire Chief Ken Stull while I seek a permanent Fire Chief,” Mr. Jellie wrote on Facebook. “The fire department is now better trained, better equipped and staffed with 17 high caliber individuals that will keep this city safe.”
Mr. Jellie announced in May that he will resign as city manager at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.