OGDENSBURG — Following a police consolidation proposal reportedly presented by the city manager earlier this week, the city is doubling down on efforts to consolidate and share services with St. Lawrence County to reduce costs.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie shared a multi-pronged plan with the Times this week that outlines what departments and services the city is looking to either consolidate or share with county resources, which includes police consolidation.
Mr. Jellie outlined various other proposals in his shared services plan. There are four initiatives he proposes immediate action for and three other studies to be implemented, one of which is law enforcement consolidation.
Mr. Jellie said he’s been in talks with county officials, specifically County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, since October of last year about shared services, but he said the county has been stalling.
These proposals are the ones “in motion,” he said, but the city isn’t “near the finish line with any of these.”
“That’s the concerning part,” Mr. Jellie added.
An email shared with the Times on Thursday night confirmed that Mr. Jellie first approached Ms. Doyle about consolidation efforts on Sept. 25 of last year, an email she never responded to. The email mentioned, among other shared service efforts, the possible consolidation of city and county law enforcement.
“I would like to discuss with you the potential to migrate as many city services to the county as possible. Consolidate, without actually consolidating,” Mr. Jellie wrote on Sept. 25.
He sent a follow-up email to Ms. Doyle on Thursday evening.
Ms. Doyle did not return a request for comment Thursday.
The first priority initiative is the transfer of city police dispatch to county emergency services. The county currently provides dispatching services for the city fire department and rescue service.
The plan states the transfer of police dispatching operations is a priority action recommended by the state Financial Restructuring Board. There’s also a $300,000 grant available to assist with the initiative’s transition costs.
The second priority initiative is the consolidation of the Hazardous Material Response Team, something Mr. Jellie said the city fire and police departments have provided the majority of staffing for several years.
The shared services plan states a new contract must be established for Ogdensburg to continue providing support for this team. The HazMat team is not operational right now, creating a “significant gap” in emergency response coverage.
The county’s HazMat Team was disbanded in early 2013 due to budget cutbacks. In September 2013, county legislators agreed to a one-year trial contract with the city of Ogdensburg to pay $17,500 for the services of 12 members from the fire and police departments. It’s unclear what happened after this one-year contract.
The third priority initiative is the transfer of property tax foreclosure jurisdiction to the county treasurer. The shared services plan asserts Ogdensburg, the only city within the county, is the only municipal jurisdiction in the county that maintains jurisdiction of its own property tax foreclosure.
“Ogdensburg cannot maintain this jurisdiction that requires making the county and school district whole for uncollected property tax without borrowing funds,” the plan reads.
City Council on Monday night unanimously passed a resolution to negotiate the transfer of property tax foreclosure jurisdiction from the city to the county. The resolution was amended to have the transfer be complete by Jan. 1, 2022, which is the start of the next fiscal year. Councilor John A. Rishe introduced the motion to amend, which was then seconded by Councilor Steven M. Fisher.
The final priority initiative calls for the remediation of the city’s contaminated waterfront properties.
The city has four waterfront parcels on the St. Lawrence River that are in various stages of remediation. The shared services plan states the county has had recent success in remediating contaminated property in other parts of the county.
The plan requests a joint effort to complete clean up efforts on the old Standard Shade Roller Co. property, as well as a joint analysis of what’s required to obtain control and begin cleaning up the three parcels of the old Augsbury Petroleum Tank Farm site.
Up until 2012, the Standard Shade Roller site contained 11 abandoned and slowly deteriorating buildings. The buildings were eventually removed by the city. Past industrial uses at the St. Lawrence River property included boat building, match-making, brewing and milling.
One of the most polluting periods in the property’s history was between 1945 and 1987 when the Shade Roller company used a zinc-cyanide electroplating process to fabricate portions of its window treatments.
The tanks at the old Augsbury site have been removed, but groundwater contamination is known to exist and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which keeps a pollution-related data base, has documented six spills at the site over the years.
There are three studies Mr. Jellie proposed, which includes the study of police consolidation.
The consolidation of city and county law enforcement has been a highly debated proposal since its release earlier this week.
The city is paying “equally” for county and state-level law enforcement while also maintaining its own full-service force.
Mr. Jellie explained that when someone pays New York state income tax, that money in part is used to fund the state police. When someone pays St. Lawrence County property taxes, that money is also in part used to fund the county sheriff’s department, and when someone pays city property taxes, about 29% goes to the city police force, according to the city’s 2021 adopted budget.
He proposes that the sheriff’s department and state police take the lead when it comes to policing inside the city and that local law enforcement “should be the final support layer.”
Mr. Jellie is also proposing an analysis of adding city employees to the county employee health insurance plan.
Ogdensburg will soon have fewer than 100 full-time equivalent employees eligible for health insurance, the report reads, and 100 or more employees are required in order to obtain “the most economical rates.”
The proposed analysis would determine if the addition of city employees to the county health insurance plan would reduce costs for both governments.
The final proposed analysis is the consolidation of human resources and payroll services.
The report states that Ogdensburg does not have a human resources officer or personnel specialist, and payroll services are completed by one full-time employee.
The analysis is requested to determine if these services can be performed by the county, and at what cost.
