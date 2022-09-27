OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will be resigning Nov. 4, almost a month earlier than the original buyout agreement stated.
After an executive session during Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved amending Mr. Jellie’s buyout agreement, allowing him to leave 26 days earlier. The original buyout agreement stated he would be resigning on Nov. 30, as well as receive a $50,000 compensation and continue to receive health insurance from the city until Dec. 31, 2023, but pay 20% of health insurance premiums.
Mr. Jellie is responsible for providing the city with a list of potential candidates to take over the job and he will prepare a comprehensive draft of the 2023 annual city budget.
All terms of the buyout agreement, besides his resignation date, remain the same.
The executive session also resulted in a resolution to appoint Kenneth Stull to provisional fire chief. Mr. Stull has been working as acting fire chief since June 20. According to the resolution, Mr. Stull meets the Civil Service requirements to be appointed to the position.
The resolution was approved unanimously.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.