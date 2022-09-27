Ogdensburg city manager leaving early

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will be leaving his position Nov. 4. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will be resigning Nov. 4, almost a month earlier than the original buyout agreement stated.

After an executive session during Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved amending Mr. Jellie’s buyout agreement, allowing him to leave 26 days earlier. The original buyout agreement stated he would be resigning on Nov. 30, as well as receive a $50,000 compensation and continue to receive health insurance from the city until Dec. 31, 2023, but pay 20% of health insurance premiums.

