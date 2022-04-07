OGDENSBURG — It appears that Ogdensburg’s city manager may be reconsidering resigning as planned in July.
In February, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie announced that he would be resigning on July 8, citing his family as a reason for the decision. Announcing his resignation five months prior would allow the City Council enough time to find a replacement, Mr. Jellie said at the time.
Those plans are now on hold.
“The City Manager recruit search is currently on hold. The majority City Council has asked me to reconsider my resignation notice and remain in my dual capacity as City Manager/Fire Chief,” Mr. Jellie said in an email Thursday. “My family and I are considering their request.”
The majority of City Council consists of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher and Councilors John A. Rishe and William B. Dillabough.
Mr. Jellie said the goal is to have a final decision by May 1. He referred additional questions to Mr. Skelly.
Mr. Skelly said he hopes Mr. Jellie reconsiders resigning.
“I have been asking him every day and I’m glad he’s reconsidering. I hope he stays on. He gets a lot of work done and so does all the other staff members up there. It’s amazing,” Mr. Skelly said. “I have asked him repeatedly and I am really glad he’s reconsidering and anxious for his answer.”
Mr. Fisher agrees.
“Since the day he was hired I expected him to stay on the whole term,” Mr. Fisher said. “It’s a personal choice with family but if he’s willing to stay, I’m happy that he wants to stay. I don’t want to see him go.”
Mr. Jellie was appointed interim city manager in July 2020 and took on the role permanently in September that year amid controversy over what was described by several members of council as an improper candidate search. Mr. Jellie replaced Sarah Purdy, who had retired from the position that June.
Prior to Mr. Jellie also taking over the duties of fire chief in 2020, assistant fire chiefs had been handling those responsibilities following Fire Chief Michael J. Farrell’s retirement in January that year.
