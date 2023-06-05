Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — After recently submitting a letter of resignation effective July 28, Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie was told by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly that his last day will instead be Tuesday.

Mr. Buharie, who began as city manager on March 1, confirmed Monday evening that a special meeting is expected to be held Wednesday. He would not comment on the purpose of the special meeting but it is expected that the city will officially terminate Mr. Buharie’s employment with the city. He has a salary of $128,000.

