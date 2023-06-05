OGDENSBURG — After recently submitting a letter of resignation effective July 28, Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie was told by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly that his last day will instead be Tuesday.
Mr. Buharie, who began as city manager on March 1, confirmed Monday evening that a special meeting is expected to be held Wednesday. He would not comment on the purpose of the special meeting but it is expected that the city will officially terminate Mr. Buharie’s employment with the city. He has a salary of $128,000.
A meeting with Mr. Skelly at City Hall on Monday resulted in Mr. Buharie being told that his last day would be Tuesday and he would be done as city manager on Wednesday. Mr. Buharie said that he had previously submitted a letter of resignation to the mayor. He declined to give a reason for his resignation.
“Tuesday will be my last day,” said Mr. Buharie.
When asked why his employment would be terminated prior to his resignation date, he said it was the will of the “majority” of council, which consists of the voting block of Mr. Skelly and Councilors Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough and John A. Rishe on the seven-member council.
“He said the majority wanted me out,” Mr. Buharie said.
Mr. Skelly said that he would not have any comment until after Wednesday’s special meeting. It’s expected that the special meeting would possibly include a resolution installing an interim city manager.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said she was told a special meeting will be called at 6 p.m. Wednesday with an executive session the only topic on the agenda.
“During talks that were not deemed confidential, we found out that the city manager has been asked to leave and I found out that it was done by the majority of city council,” Mrs. Kennedy said.
She said that if the majority discussed the topic without the other councilors — creating a quorum without Mrs. Kennedy, Daniel E. Skamperle and Michael B. Powers — then it would have been a violation of Open Meetings Law because since it was not open to the public.
“No meetings have been held. There is no email trail. When are they meeting to instruct the city manager?” Mrs. Kennedy said.
Mr. Powers said that earlier in the day he had heard that Mr. Skelly and majority council had fired Mr. Buharie, effective Wednesday. He later spoke with Mr. Buharie who “validated” what he had been told.
“Deen (Mr. Buharie) validated that to me. That there was a meeting with the mayor today and the wishes of the majority are seeking his termination,” Mr. Powers said.
Mr. Powers, like Mrs. Kennedy, believes that any decision regarding the city manager requires full council discussion. If not, then it’s a violation of state law.
“If in fact this is true, and the majority has ruled to fire the city manager without any special meeting, without any due process and not to include all of city council, just proves to my previous statements that these four govern by fiat,” Mr. Powers said. “It’s disingenuous and surely, no shape or form, does it show or promote open government.”
Mr. Buharie, following an extensive search last fall and during a portion of the winter, was named the city’s ninth city manager since the council-manager form of government was installed in 1970. Prior to being named city manager, Mr. Buharie was an engineer in California.
