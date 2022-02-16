OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie told the City Council that he anticipates the number of state Freedom of Information Law requests could surpass 200 this year if the current pace continues.
In response to a story published Feb. 10 in The Ogdensburg Journal that reported a swell of FOIL requests submitted to the city since 2018, Mr. Jellie discussed FOIL requests during Monday’s City Council meeting. In 2018, there were a total of 25 requests made to the city. In 2020, that figure increased to 91. Last year, there were 125 FOIL requests made.
Thirty have already been submitted for 2022.
The Journal story was based on interviews with city residents — who happen to be two out of the three top requesters — and included their reasoning behind the submissions; the process the city uses in responding to the requests as described by City Clerk Cathy A. Jock; and the opinion of Mr. Jellie, who said “many of the requests being received are an abuse of the system by a small group of individuals that remain committed to disrupting city government operations.”
Residents Douglas W. Loffler and Maureen Fitzgerald Brashaw said they have felt FOIL requests are the only way to receive information from City Hall.
“Before this administration, City Hall was open to the taxpayers so they could stop in and get answers from department heads. And COVID was not the problem, either,” Mr. Loffler told The Ogdensburg Journal.
Mrs. Brashaw said that “citizens have the right to be involved prior to taxpayer money being spent, where it actually is spent and why. It is unconscionable that any taxpayer has to FOIL, wait 45 days, all to know what is being violated, lied about and manipulated in their hometown government. It’s already a done deal by the time the answers are given.”
Mr. Jellie said that their statements are “not accurate by a longshot” and provided additional information on the top four people requesting information, whom he has called “disruptors.” Mrs. Brashaw was the highest requester with 15 active requests and 24 total, while Mr. Loffler had eight since 2020. The other two top requesters, Margaret A. Haggerty and former City Councilor David G. Price and, combined for another 20.
“I sent you those names deliberately, without question, so that you can see where the demand is coming on the city staff and where the workload is coming from,” Mr. Jellie said. “Some of these requests, in my opinion, are an overuse and abuse of the system. Doesn’t matter, we process them as the law requires and coordinate almost every one of those with the city attorney, and in particular, any of those we intend to deny in accordance with the law.”
He said there is no confidentiality issue in releasing names of those who have sent FOIL requests.
Mr. Jellie defended the work of city staff and disputed claims that the administration is withholding information, or in one case, spending city funds without council’s approval.
“So community members took to a newspaper article and stated information that was just outright not true, so it’s my job to clarify the record, at least to you all, and I am doing that with the numbers,” Mr. Jellie said during the meeting. “It goes without saying that I disagree with, and there’s no evidence that city staff is, telling lies, untruths, holding information and spending money without council’s approval. You all know that is not true and I don’t think it’s the best practice for me to allow anyone to say those things in the media unchecked.”
FOIL responses are taking between 45 and 60 days, according to Mr. Jellie, due to the increased workload on city staff, mainly Ms. Jock and Deputy Clerk Brittanie J. Kelso.
“The amount of time in here has nothing to do with dragging out information or keeping people from what they need. You’ll see the workload is significant,” Mr. Jellie said. “We will likely top 200-plus this year.”
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher suggested that perhaps a part-time employee could be hired to assist with answering FOIL requests.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle asked Mr. Jellie whether FOIL requests might decrease if monthly updates from department heads resumed, with more information sent out to the public.
Mr. Jellie said such a move would not change the pace of requests, adding that he would send samples of the FOIL requests to councilors.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy asked for the work hours it has taken to fulfill the FOIL requests as well as a complete list of people who have submitted them.
