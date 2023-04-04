CANTON — Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie spoke to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Monday night and sought transparency, communication and cooperation to “achieve our shared goals.”
Mr. Buharie, who started as city manager March 1, replacing Stephen P. Jellie who left in November, said that it is a priority for him to collaborate with the county “to enhance the quality of life for our residents and promote economic growth in the region.”
“I understand that we may have encountered challenges in the past, but I am confident that we can move forward together in a positive and productive manner. I value open communication and welcome your feedback and ideas on how we can achieve our shared goals,” Mr. Buharie said. “Transparency, communication, and cooperation will be the foundation of our working relationship.”
Mr. Buharie said that he recognizes and respects the county’s authority and is committed “to making any necessary course corrections.”
“By working together, I believe we can create a stronger and more vibrant community. I am committed to ensuring that our partnership is productive, positive, and mutually beneficial,” he stated, adding that he is excited to “partner with St. Lawrence County for progress and growth.”
Over the last three years, the relationship between the city and county has been contentious.
Barbs have been traded back and forth regarding sales tax negotiations that ultimately failed and led to the city preempting in the spring of 2022 and collecting its own sales tax.
Lawsuits were also filed by the city and county over the city’s desire to relinquish its tax foreclosure responsibility to the county.
Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, expressed gratitude for Mr. Buharie’s speech.
“Thank you very much, I think I can speak for all of us when I say it’s great that you brought an olive branch in and I think we can definitely work together,” he said.
Times staff writer Hailie Addison contributed to this report.
