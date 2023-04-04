Ogdensburg manager seeks cooperation with county

Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie

CANTON — Ogdensburg City Manager Mohideen F. Buharie spoke to the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Monday night and sought transparency, communication and cooperation to “achieve our shared goals.”

Mr. Buharie, who started as city manager March 1, replacing Stephen P. Jellie who left in November, said that it is a priority for him to collaborate with the county “to enhance the quality of life for our residents and promote economic growth in the region.”

