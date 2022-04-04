OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg’s city manager and fire chief took exception to a Facebook post a councilor made criticizing the fire department’s EMS coverage in the city, calling the post a ploy to “elicit fear” and garner support from those he calls “disruptors.”
On Friday, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle posted on the “Support Ogdensburg’s First Responders” Facebook group, stating that as of that morning, “650 people in Ogdensburg called for EMS help but were denied because of the majority council’s new policies. I believe at least 2 who called died.”
He continued, “And they BRAG on FB how much money they’ve saved in taxes as the trade off. What is the cost of life in this community? How can anyone with even a smidgen of human decency brag about how they don’t care about human life as long as they save a few thousand on the millions worth of property they own, and how wonderful this trade off is?”
In response, City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie issued a press release over the weekend calling Mr. Skamperle’s post a “politically motivated, fictional opinion that was critical of my decisions as Fire Chief to limit the types of EMS calls the Ogdensburg Fire Department (OFD) responds to.”
Mr. Jellie stated that “no one has died because OFD refused to respond to a call for assistance.”
“OFD responds to ALL medical calls if OVRS is not available and OFD is not assigned to another call. I will provide an update to City Council, as I have from the start of my tenure as City Manager/Fire Chief, on the status of OFD programs and response policies that best use the resources (personnel and financial) that City Council provides,” wrote Mr. Jellie.
He said Mr. Skamperle’s assertion that decisions are made with a price tag or savings associated with it instead of saving human life is “disgusting” and “designed only to elicit fear in the most vulnerable individuals, beneath the office he holds and only designed to garner support from the tiny group of people that are dedicated to the obstruction of the City surviving and ultimately reviving.”
Mr. Jellie called on Mr. Skamperle to provide facts that support the allegations or he admits to only “playing the game” for a small crowd of disgruntled constituents that “he desperately needs to demonstrate his commitment to or he will risk losing their support.”
In response to the press release, Mr. Skamperle said the city manager and the majority of council do not like that he disagrees with the policy limiting EMS calls within the city as well as bringing it up at council meetings.
“Ordering the city’s EMTs to stand by instead of answering 911 requests, when they are not on assignment, I find ethically wrong and disgusting, pandemic or not. As trained — via city taxpayer money — professionals, OFD must feel a tremendous amount of guilt being forced to stand by at the station knowing someone needs them,” said the councilor.
Mr. Skamperle said that he has never claimed that anyone has died because of the policy, but there have been “instances where OFD was forced to stand down by their policy and there were people who have died. People who wanted help, asked for it, but were denied. It would be impossible to prove whether or not OFD professionals could’ve saved the life or not as trained OFD were ordered to stand by. Only God knows that answer.”
He looks forward to Mr. Jellie’s report to council on the issue and would also like an up-to-date total of the legal fees associated with the dispute between the city and its fire department over staffing as well as the amount of overtime it has paid its firefighters.
“We should expect a tally of overtime pay and other associated costs for the year and how that compares with the budget,” the councilor said.
Mr. Skamperle stands by what he wrote on Facebook and asked the community to either come to the council meeting on April 11 or attend online and let them know if he is wrong.
“If you agree that the city’s trained professionals should stand by on many 911 calls instead of trying to help someone who has asked, then please say so. Maybe my compassion for someone in this community who may be dying and may need the help of our trained professionals is not something this community wants? Tell us please if I’m wrong, or the majority of council is wrong and our trained professionals should stand by while people suffer,” Mr. Skamperle said.
