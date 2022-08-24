Jellie to receive $50K, health insurance for a year in separation agreement with city

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie will receive a $50,000 payment and health insurance coverage for the next year upon his resignation Nov. 30, according to a separation agreement with the city. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The separation agreement between the city of Ogdensburg and its departing city manager includes a $50,000 payment and health insurance coverage for next year, and allows him to propose the 2023 budget and help find his replacement.

During Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting following an executive session, it was announced that City Manager Stephen P. Jellie would be ending his employment with the city on Nov. 30. City Council and Mr. Jellie, who was under contract through the end of 2023, agreed to a buyout that would be executed with his employment’s termination.

