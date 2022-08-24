OGDENSBURG — The separation agreement between the city of Ogdensburg and its departing city manager includes a $50,000 payment and health insurance coverage for next year, and allows him to propose the 2023 budget and help find his replacement.
During Monday night’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting following an executive session, it was announced that City Manager Stephen P. Jellie would be ending his employment with the city on Nov. 30. City Council and Mr. Jellie, who was under contract through the end of 2023, agreed to a buyout that would be executed with his employment’s termination.
The agreement states that the city will provide Mr. Jellie $50,000, payable on Dec. 9.
Mr. Jellie will also continue to receive health insurance benefits from the city until Dec. 31, 2023, but will pay 20% of his health insurance premiums.
Mr. Jellie’s photograph and personal information will also be on display at the Ogdensburg Fire Department with other past fire chiefs in the department’s historic display, according to the agreement.
The agreement also stipulates Mr. Jellie is responsible for providing the city with a list of potential candidates to take over the job and that he will prepare a comprehensive draft of the 2023 city budget.
Both parties have agreed to not “make, broadcast, publish or communicate to any person or entity or in a public forum any defamatory or disparaging remarks, comments or statements concerning the other party.”
His resignation follows numerous calls from the public at recent meetings about when the city would begin a search for a new city manager.
The City Council voted unanimously to accept his resignation.
In February, Mr. Jellie announced that he would resign on July 8, but in April, he said that he had been asked by the majority of City Council to reconsider his decision and decided to resign at the end of the year. It was not until Monday night, nearly three months later, that his resignation date was discussed publicly at a council meeting.
Mr. Jellie was appointed the permanent city manager in September 2020 after being hired as a temporary city manager in July that year.
During his time as city manager, he also held the position of fire chief. He only recently appointed Kenneth Stull as fire chief, after city councilors voted against Mr. Jellie holding the position permanently.
