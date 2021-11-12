OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that he will be looking to fill the fire chief position sometime in 2022, a position he has held since July of 2020.
Mr. Jellie discussed the $2.9 million proposed fire department budget for 2022 with the Ogdensburg City Council at a budget work session on Wednesday.
The 2022 spending plan proposal calls for a reduction of three members of the fire department to 18 employees — a fire chief, one assistant chief, four captains and 12 firefighters for a total salary line item of $1,226,284.
“There is no daylight between me and the numbers we ought to have, it’s optimally somewhere between 22 and 26 is where the fire department would operate best. I just don’t see where the fiscal conditions allow us to do it,” Mr. Jellie said. “So my recommendation of this number is based on no layoffs, these are vacant positions that we can hold off on filling for this year while we figure out what our revenue source is going to look like going forward.”
This year, the fire department was budgeted for a fire chief, four assistant chiefs, seven captains and nine firefighters for a total of 21 positions and a salary total of $1,479,028.
Mr. Jellie said that Assistant Fire Chief Don McCarthy will be retiring at the end of the month and that is why the department is down to just one assistant fire chief position in 2022. The other two had retired.
There will continue to be four members of the department on each shift, according to Mr. Jellie.
The fire chief position has been budgeted for $46,000 next year and Mr. Jellie said that the plan is to hire someone to take over the duties. Mr. Jellie became the acting fire chief in July 2020, after the city had assistant fire chiefs handling those duties following the retirement of then Fire Chief Michael Farrell in January 2020.
“I am hoping about mid-year we’ll be able to recruit somebody, get them tested and on board so I planned for half a salary,” Mr. Jellie said.
“I want to thank you for taking both jobs,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly told Mr. Jellie.
The next budget work session will be at 6 p.m. Monday focusing on the Department of Public Works. There will be a public hearing on the 2022 preliminary budget of $12,977,972 at the next City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 22.
