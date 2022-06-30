Ogdensburg city pool opens for season

The Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool, Ogdensburg, is open for the 2022 season. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Admission to the two pools, bathrooms, locker rooms and vending machines is free to the public for the 2022 season.

The Ogdensburg Recreation Department offers various pool activities throughout the summer season, including swimming lessons and pool parties.

For more information, contact Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole at 315-393-1980.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.