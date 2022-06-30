OGDENSBURG — The Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Admission to the two pools, bathrooms, locker rooms and vending machines is free to the public for the 2022 season.
The Ogdensburg Recreation Department offers various pool activities throughout the summer season, including swimming lessons and pool parties.
For more information, contact Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole at 315-393-1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.