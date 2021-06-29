OGDENSBURG — The city pool will open for the summer season Wednesday with no COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people.
The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, but that is subject to change. Those who are not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus must continue to comply with COVID-19 regulations that remain in place.
“The hours may vary once the beach opens, depending on the amount of lifeguards we have,” said Shane Brown, director of the city Department of Public Works. “We have a shortage of lifeguards right now, but we’re still accepting applications.”
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie noted that the city was able to fill its summer help staff, but city officials are hoping to continue to fill lifeguard positions.
“Our plan now is to have a split schedule based on the overall number of people that we get,” Mr. Jellie said. “Say the pool is open three days a week and the beach is open three days, or on significant weekends we want the beach open an extra day, then the pool won’t be open that day, or vice versa. The staff that we’ll have won’t allow us to have both open simultaneously and be open seven days a week.”
Lifeguard applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, at the Department of Public Works, 901 Champlain St., or online at http://wdt.me/OGD_pools.
