OGDENSBURG — A city schools lockout, prompted by an alleged threat, has ended.
In the email, Superintendent Kevin Kendall stated that an “alleged threat against a generic school has been circulating social media as a screenshot image. We were made aware of this social media post by our students, and we are currently working with Ogdensburg City Police, as we do in all instances, to investigate the allegations.”
Mr. Kendall said that the investigation has so far has determined that the social media screenshot is not a credible threat but “out of an abundance of caution, there will be police officers stationed at each district school for the remainder of the day.”
The lockout ended shortly after noon and the schools resumed normal operations.
Besides Ogdensburg Free Academy, the district has two elementary schools - Grant C. Madill on Jefferson Avenue and J.F. Kennedy School on Park Street.
