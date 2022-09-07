OGDENSBURG — Starting Oct. 1, the city’s Greenbelt including Kids Kingdom will be closed for renovations.
The closure of Kids Kingdom and the Greenbelt park system, including the tennis and pickleball courts, is to facilitate construction associated with the city’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project focused on shoreline resiliency improvements.
The state’s REDI program was implemented in the wake of the massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019.
The project is partially funded by REDI along with money allocated through the city’s general fund.
The construction includes installation of steel sheet piling, cast-in-place concrete cap extensions to existing steel sheet pile walls, riprap shoreline protection, marina and dock improvements, new playground equipment, new tennis and pickleball courts, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks, tree planting and landscaping, utility modifications, and lighting and associated electrical work.
Included in the construction is the demolition of Kids Kingdom and the personalized fencing around the playground.
Those interested in obtaining their personalized fencing can do so by locating their post and providing photo identification to city staff at Kids Kingdom on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon or 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information about the park closure or how to obtain the personalized fencing, contact Ogdensburg recreation director Mackenzie Cole at 315-393-1980 or mcole@ogdensburg.org.
