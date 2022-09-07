Ogdensburg plans to close Greenbelt Oct. 1

Kids Kingdom in Ogdensburg’s Greenbelt. The park system, along with the playground, will be closed beginning Oct. 1 as part of a state project to protect the shoreline from flooding. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Starting Oct. 1, the city’s Greenbelt including Kids Kingdom will be closed for renovations.

The closure of Kids Kingdom and the Greenbelt park system, including the tennis and pickleball courts, is to facilitate construction associated with the city’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project focused on shoreline resiliency improvements.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.