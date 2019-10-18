OGDENSBURG — A Broadway musical set on the streets of Dublin will open the 2019-2020 season of Ogdensburg Command Performances.
“Once,” the winner of eight Tonys, including Best Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, tells the tale of a Dublin street musician and a young woman who takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. It will be on stage at Ogdensburg Free Academy’s George Auditorium at 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The show comes with a strict rule about seating, Sally F. Palao, Ogdensburg Command Performances administrator said. After the show starts, no one will be seated for 25 minutes.
“They don’t make any exceptions,” Ms. Palao said, urging ticket holders to be sure to arrive early. Tickets for “Once” and all the shows on the schedule as well as season tickets are still available.
“As long as we have five shows left in the season, people can still buy a season ticket,” Ms. Palao said.
Tickets can be purchased at Ilovetheatre.org or by calling 315-393-2625.
Next up, on Dec. 15 is “Santa’s Circus.” Ms. Palao describes the show as a Cirque du Solei type experience with glittering sets.
“It’s really beautiful. All the Christmas trees in the show have Swarovski crystals on them. It is really quite an extravaganza,” she said.
On Feb. 12, OCP will stage “Love Letters.” Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry, who are a married couple in real life and were also a married couple on TV’s L.A. Law, play an unmarried twosome in A.R. Gurney’s tragi-comic examination of shared nostalgia and missed opportunities
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass are on stage March 25. Rodney Marsalis is the cousin of Wynton Marsalis and one of the top classical trumpet soloists in the world.
“They are just incredible,” Ms. Palao said.
A Les Miserables concert is set for March 7.
“It is not the musical, it’s a concert version,” Ms. Palao said. “When I was at the Kennedy Center I talked to the technical director there and he said when Les Mis came into the Kennedy Center it was 103 trucks. The most we can accommodate is three trucks.”
The concert features, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Cry, One Day More, Empty Chairs Empty Tables, Master of the House, and more.
“Forever Young” is on stage April 5.
The show is billed as a sentimental trip down memory lane full of pop, rock, and country classics.
“It is a look back at all the things that were popular when our generation was growing up,” Ms. Palao said.
Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond is coming on May 15.
“It is selling really well, even though it is not until next May,” Ms. Palao said. People are buying lots of these tickets as Christmas gifts. If people get orders in by Dec. 20 we can guarantee delivery by Christmas.”
