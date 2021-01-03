OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Command Performances has had to adapt to pandemic guidelines, leaving its 2021-22 performance schedule in the hands of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as safety restrictions continue to evolve.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, OCP’s annual Christmas show, this year’s being “A Rocky Mountain Christmas,” has been postponed to June 16. Sally F. Palao, OCP’s administrator, noted they are taking the upcoming season one show at a time.
“We do not have access to the auditorium, and Gov. Cuomo has not allowed for indoor entertainment,” Mrs. Palao said.
Mrs. Palao was hopeful their production of “Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie,” initially scheduled for Jan. 24, would be their first performance since the start of the pandemic. The show was recently pushed to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Ogdensburg Free Academy auditorium.
“Things can change by the hour, but hopefully the two months makes a difference,” Mrs. Palao noted.
The OCP board talked about the possibility of offering virtual viewings of its productions, but felt live entertainment is the best way for its audiences to experience shows to the fullest effect.
Despite not being permitted to host productions, OCP has held fundraisers and issued press releases in the fall to try to keep the public updated. But the group has faced challenges on how to sell tickets.
“The biggest problem that we face is that we haven’t gotten any direction from Albany or the Governor to tell us how we can sell tickets,” Mrs. Palao said.
Mrs. Palao noted that if people did order tickets or playbill ads, they will not be charged until productions resume.
COVID-19 guidelines, which will include wearing masks and spacing out seating throughout the auditorium, will be implemented when the productions reopen, according to Mrs. Palao.
“We don’t know how the pandemic will affect our show and turnout, but we want our audience to feel safe,” she added.
Mrs. Palao also noted how consistency is key in these difficult times.
“It is time for me to slow down, but I have no specific plans for retirement,” she said. “In times like these consistent leadership is very important.”
OCP is also accepting donations, which will help them to bridge the gap between expenses and income, and to fulfill their mission of presenting professional touring productions that are affordable to all.
