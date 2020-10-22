OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Command Performances will host a community breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Knights of Columbus building at 721 Hasbrouck St.
Proceeds from the event will aid OCP in its continuing role of bringing professional live theater and performance art to the north country.
The cost of the Oct. 25 breakfast fundraiser is $8 per person and the menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, toast, coffee and juice.
For more information about Ogdensburg Command Performances, including tickets and show times, visit ilovetheatre.org.
