OGDENSBURG — The final budget work session of City Council ended in less than an hour Monday night with City Manager Stephen P. Jellie saying he could not trust councilors to keep privileged information private.
It started with Jason Bouchard, president of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, declaring his presence before council as unprecedented.
Councilors were set to discuss a proposed budget for 2021 that cuts taxes by more than 6% and cuts the city’s fire department by 10 positions.
“Not only am I being asked to discuss this budget as a union member rather than a department head; not only am I being asked to discuss a budget that I had no part in creating; not only am I being asked to discuss a budget which violates the oath I have taken along with that of 26 others; not only am I being asked to discuss a budget that throws sense and safety to the wind with no operational plans from city leaders; I am also being personally asked to discuss a budget that does not fund my position within the department,” Mr. Bouchard said.
He said the union is rejecting a request to reopen its collective bargaining agreement after examining the city’s finances.
The union’s examination of city finances showed the city with a healthy fund balance at the end of 2019 and without any evidence of how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will affect its budget.
The council and the city manager, who is also the city’s fire chief, are intent on the eradication and decimation of the department, Mr. Bouchard said.
“Losing 10 people — what’s the plan?” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said. “What’s the plan on staffing? How many firemen per shift? How many firemen does it take to put out a fire and what if firemen are already on EMT calls?”
The shift would be four firefighters rather than the five firefighters currently on at a given time, Mr. Jellie said, and the department would do what it does now when it’s busy — call for mutual aid from neighboring departments.
Mr. Jellie said, following a question from Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy, the city has been in contact with the Financial Restructuring Board to seek money for retirement incentives to create openings without layoffs.
“We have to provide them with a specific plan,” Mr. Jellie said, but adding the union has not talked with him after many requests on such a plan.
He did say after a conversation with State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, he was going to make an offer for people to take an incentive to retire upon eligibility.
“I don’t feel safe with four men on a shift,” Mr. Skamperle said. “We all took an oath to uphold the Constitution and that includes contracts. Obviously, I can’t vote for this budget and maintain my oath of office. That means something to me.”
Mr. Skamperle asked what Mr. Jellie was anticipating legal costs to be if the union sues the city over the contract.
“Councilor, at this time, that is privileged information between me and my attorney, and I am not going to disclose that right now,” Mr. Jellie said.
After a couple of suggestions on how he could share the information with City Council, Mr. Jellie said: “I will tell you that I am concerned about any information that I give up to the entire council that my attorney/client privilege will be breached.”
“You’re saying that you are being advised by your counsel, as the city manager and the CEO of the city of Ogdensburg, not to address the legislators, who put you in this position and can remove you from this position, and you’re not willing to share alleged monies that are being budgeted for potential lawsuits?” Councilor Michael B. Power asked.
Council will schedule a public hearing before a final vote on the budget, which must be passed by Dec. 20.
