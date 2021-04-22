OGDENSBURG — Nearly five months after the incident, city officials have obtained video footage of the alleged physical confrontation between t…
OGDENSBURG — The city’s investigations into 12 workplace violence claims filed in 2020 are complete, the city manager said Wednesday, with nine of the cases requiring no further action and three remaining open.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that 14 workplace violence claims were filed with the city in 2020. Two were withdrawn and the remaining 12 were “fully reviewed and investigated” in accordance with administrative regulation 27.2 of the city code, which outlines the city’s workplace violence prevention policy.
“The City of Ogdensburg maintains a zero tolerance standard of violence in the workplace,” the policy reads. “The purpose of this policy is to provide City of Ogdensburg employees guidance that will maintain an environment at and within City of Ogdensburg property and events that is free of violence and the threat of violence.”
The policy states that violent behavior of any kind or threats of violence, either implied or direct, are prohibited in city buildings and properties, while engaged in activities for city in other locations or at city-sponsored events. Such conduct by a city employee will not be tolerated, the policy states.
An employee who exhibits violent behavior may be subject to criminal prosecution and shall be subject to disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. Violent threats or actions by a non-employee may result in criminal prosecution.
The policy further states that the city is required to investigate all complaints filed, as well as investigate any possible violation of the policy of which city leadership is made aware.
Of the 12 complaints filed in 2020, six were associated with City Hall, three with the city police department and three with the city fire department. The six complaints filed among City Hall employees alleged no physical contact involved, but all six involved threatening and/or intimidating behavior. The investigations into all six complaints are complete and no further action is required, according to Mr. Jellie.
Of the three complaints filed among city police employees, no physical contact was involved. But all three complaints involved threatening and/or intimidating behavior. The three complaints have been reviewed, but the investigations into the claims remain open. No further information was provided.
Of the three city fire employee complaints, one alleged physical contact and two involved threatening and/or intimidating behavior. The investigations into all three claims are complete and no further action is required, Mr. Jellie said.
The incident alleging physical contact took place on Dec. 9, 2020, and involved Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and now-former city Fire Capt. Gerald H. Mack.
It’s alleged that as Mayor Skelly was walking into City Hall on Dec. 9 to attend a special City Council meeting called to pass the city’s 2021 budget, he pushed Mr. Mack to the ground. Mr. Mack was suspended from the city fire department at the time, pending an investigation for disciplinary reasons, according to Mr. Jellie. Mr. Mack has since retired from the city fire department.
On Feb. 17, Mayor Skelly, 61, was formally charged with second-degree harassment in connection with the incident. State police leveled the charge against him. The mayor was arraigned March 16 in Fowler Town Court and pleaded not guilty. He was scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday, but due to a lawyer scheduling conflict, the hearing was rescheduled for May 18.
“The city’s investigation of this matter found no intentional contact or threat of violence,” Mr. Jellie said in an email Wednesday about the complaint.
All three complaints filed among city fire employees were lodged by Mr. Mack, according to Mr. Jellie. Mr. Mack has filed two workplace violence claims against the mayor and one against Mr. Jellie.
Mr. Mack said Thursday he doesn’t think it’s right that Mr. Jellie is allowed to investigate a claim lodged against him and ultimately decide its fate.
Mr. Jellie rebuffed Mr. Mack’s comment Thursday, stating that if Mr. Mack’s claim against him alleged violence, he would have turned it over to police. He said that as the city manager, he investigates workplace violence complaints.
“Mr. Mack himself does not allege any violence or threat of violence” in his complaint, Mr. Jellie said.
The 11 remaining complaints received don’t allege physical contact of any sort, Mr. Jellie said, nor did any complaints allege threats of violence. He said all of the complaints allege “language and behavior that created stressful and uncomfortable working conditions for employees that is not part of the typical work environment.”
“The city’s investigation of these incidents did not find any evidence of intentional or willful efforts by any of the accused to create a stressful environment for employees,” he said.
No workplace violence claims have been filed so far in 2021, Mr. Jellie said.
“The City of Ogdensburg is committed to providing safe, comfortable and inclusive working environments for all employees,” Mr. Jellie said. “Leaders at all levels (legislative and executive) are expected to set the standard, lead by example and uphold their responsibilities to the highly dedicated workforce in all city departments.”
