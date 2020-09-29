OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Comptroller Timothy Johnson will become the fourth city department head to retire this year at the end of the day Wednesday.
Mr. Johnson joins Fire Chief Michael Farrell, who retired in January, Police Chief Andrew Kennedy, who retired in May, and City Manager Sarah Purdy, who retired in June.
Another department head, Matthew Curatolo, was laid off when City Council eliminated the Recreation Department.
In his retirement letter, Mr. Johnson said he discussed his retirement with Ms. Purdy and he determined the date in consultation with a New York State Retirement System Representative.
Mr. Johnson is leaving just as the newly appointed City Manager Stephen P. Jellie is putting together a proposed budget for 2021.
“It has been my honor to serve as city comptroller for just over the past 4 years of my 20 and 1/2 years with the City of Ogdensburg,” Mr. Johnson wrote in his retirement letter. “I believe I’ve made significant contributions to the city during my employment. One of my biggest accomplishments was building and reorganizing the comptroller office staff just after the retirements of three of five employees (60% of the office staff), who combined had over 100 years of institutional knowledge.”
Mr. Johnson suggested the current staff work on the upcoming budget and the city save his salary for the remainder of the year.
“It most likely would take a significant amount of time to train someone on all the financial intricacies of the position. I hope you consider the current comptroller’s office staff to head the office,” Mr. Johnson wrote.
Mr. Johnson noted the current budget for his office is the same as it was 18 years ago.
“As I reflect on my almost 34-year career in public employment, working in several business office settings, I’ve been truly blessed to have worked with so many professional individuals,” Mr. Johnson wrote. “I have learned so much over the years from all of them. I wish my current staff and all city staff the best in the future.”
