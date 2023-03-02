OGDENSBURG — The city ended 2022 with a fund balance of over $4 million, according to a financial close-out presentation by Comptroller Angela M. Gray Wednesday night. She warned City Council that it could be facing a $2 million budget deficit next year.
Ms. Gray said the general fund balance at the end of last year was at $4.4 million. The city ended 2021 at $6.1 million in its fund balance. The fund balance was at $4 million in 2020.
Sales tax revenue met budget expectations at approximately $3 million but was $1.7 million less than in 2021. Last year, the city received sales tax revenue from St. Lawrence County for three months before it pre-empted on March 1 and began collecting its own sales tax.
“Since then we have seen a reduction of sales tax,” Ms. Gray said.
Ms. Gray outlined a number of fiscal challenges and gave recommendations to City Council.
In regards to the fund balance, using 50% of the balance in 2022 and 2023 for reoccurring expenditures is not sustainable and a fund balance policy needs to be instituted.
“When these fund balances get depleted and there is an emergency there really is no other choice but to borrow the funds,” Ms. Gray said.
A long-term plan needs to be made for capital expenditures so the city can avoid emergency expenditures, she said. Currently, there are no reserves and such an item needs to be established so it can assist with paying for future capital project needs.
“We as a city, budgetarily, need to commit to these reserves, to build our reserves even if we start small, setting aside 10,000, 20,000 over the course of time these will build and we will have some money saved for unexpected needs,” Ms. Gray said.
Ms. Gray pointed out that there is a lack of apparent revenue growth and future balanced budgets will require a significant reduction of expenditures. There is an “immediate need to plan for 2024 and future,” according to Ms. Gray’s presentation, and City Council cannot wait until “budget time” because “economic conditions will challenge future budgets.”
Ms. Gray warned City Council that revenue projections show that the city could be facing a $2 million budget deficit in 2024.
“There needs to be some work started on that 2024 budget right now,” Ms. Gray said. “If you wanted to ask what the budget gap would be for 2024 without a significant change in revenue or expenditures, we’re probably starting out of the gate with no increase in expenses, which is unrealistic with a $2 million gap. I stress to you that budget preparation cannot wait.”
