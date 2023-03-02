City of Ogdensburg warned of potential $2M deficit in 2024

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city ended 2022 with a fund balance of over $4 million, according to a financial close-out presentation by Comptroller Angela M. Gray Wednesday night. She warned City Council that it could be facing a $2 million budget deficit next year.

Ms. Gray said the general fund balance at the end of last year was at $4.4 million. The city ended 2021 at $6.1 million in its fund balance. The fund balance was at $4 million in 2020.

