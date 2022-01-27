OGDENSBURG — The city plans to supplement school resource officer duties for the rest of the school year, but providing those services in the future is up in the air.
City representatives recently met with the Ogdensburg City School District Board of Education to discuss an SRO position. In April 2019, the school district signed a five-year contract with the city for an SRO, expiring June 30, 2024. A clause in the contract allows each entity to withdraw from the agreement by April 15 each year.
However, the city did not provide an SRO for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year due to staffing issues and not having anyone trained as an SRO. According to the district, its SRO ensures safety and security of buildings, builds positive relationships, trains staff for lockdowns and active shooter drills, and provides educational support to the district, including through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E. program.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie updated the council on the SRO meeting and what would be happening in the near future.
“The key takeaway for me was they really want an active law enforcement officer in the school district, they certainly prefer for it to be an Ogdensburg police officer,” Mr. Jellie said. “They would really like the city of Ogdensburg Police Department to be the supporting entity in providing the SRO. We had some good discussion.”
An SRO was included in the 2022 budget, but Mr. Jellie said there is not an officer trained as an SRO on staff at the police department and it would take time for an officer to receive the training.
“We don’t have an SRO trained, won’t be able to get someone trained for quite some time but I don’t want to cease the liaison function with the school, ensuring we’ve got preparedness and having the presence in there in some way,” Mr. Jellie said.
Not having a trained SRO won’t stop the police department from providing some services that the district is looking for this year.
“It wont be full SRO support because we don’t have someone trained specifically, but there are plenty of functions that position can do without taking that course. It’s not a requirement for them to be in there doing some interaction and working,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie said he would instruct Lt. Mark Kearns, interim police chief, to begin the process of establishing an SRO.
Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall said the district is “eager” to work with the city to have an SRO again.
“District administration, along with four board members met with city officials last week to discuss the SRO position. We are beyond eager to get the SRO program back up and running, and to continue our partnership with the city of Ogdensburg, as well as the Ogdensburg Police Department,” he said.
Mr. Jellie said the city will have to make a decision, preferably in the next 60 days, whether to continue to provide SRO services to the district or opt out in future years. The timing would allow the school district to pursue other options for the 2022-23 school year, potentially an agreement with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which is launching an SRO program.
“We need to do the best we can do for the school for this school year, but council needs to make a decision in the next 60 days, from my perspective, so that we can notify the school if we intend to carry on and do this starting in the fall session, and if we don’t, it gives them enough time to seek their second option which I believe will be the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department,” Mr. Jellie said.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said that the district wants an Ogdensburg Police Department officer in the district and she, along with Councilors Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle, agreed.
She said that two Ogdensburg officers have expressed interest in sharing the load on the SRO duties for the rest of the year.
“I definitely feel as if the school district was very clear on their desire to have an OPD officer,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “I support that, and going forward that’s what I would like to see happen.”
Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher said he would support an SRO for the rest of the school year but would like to see further discussion on implementing new staffing that would put someone in each of the schools, not just one. According to Mr. Fisher, that could possibly be funded by new state Senate legislation in the works — Bill 4286 — which would change the criminal educational laws to allow for retired police officers and peace officers to work in schools.
“I support having an SRO out there this year, I want to revisit in April. I want to see what this legislation does,” Mr. Fisher said. “I prefer somebody at each one of the schools. I think they are all as important. If we are talking safety, that’s true safety.”
If the legislation passes, he added that it would be “crazy” not to look into having an officer at each building. He also stated he would not support the SRO position in the future if that was not sought after.
Further discussion will take place at future council meetings, Mr. Jellie said.
The district has had an SRO in the past, but budget cuts eventually led to the position being cut.
Talks began again between the city and the school district and the 2019 contract was signed. That year, Josh Vine from the Ogdensburg department was hired as an SRO but eventually left to join the Canton Village Police Department in August 2021. That left Ogdensburg without any officers trained as SROs and unable to fill the position as required on Sept. 1, 2021.
