OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Correctional Facility has officially closed.
New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association President Michael B. Powers said that Thursday was the last day of operation for the medium-security prison, one of six state prisons closed by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Joining OCF were Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.
“It’s a most unfortunate day, not just for Ogdensburg but five other facilities and communities that have been impacted by these closures,” Mr. Powers said. “All of these sites are communities that welcomed prisons in the first place and the communities recognized the value they brought to their areas.”
At the time of the closure announcement in November, OCF had a staff of 268 with 158 incarcerated individuals, with a capacity of 557.
Forty of those employees were Public Employees Federation members, including teachers, nurses, alcohol and substance abuse counselors, recreation program leaders, physicians, chaplains and librarians.
Corrections officers and other staff have been reassigned to other facilities, according to Mr. Powers.
“My heart goes out to our membership that has been severely impacted by this in many ways. Some families have had to uprooted, some have to find locales to work that requires additional expenses in these tough times right now. It’s just an unfortunate situation and my heart goes out to our members,” Mr. Powers said.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, led the charge to save Ogdensburg’s prison to no avail. She had written a number of letters to Gov. Hochul suggesting alternatives to closing the facility such as expanding the prison’s garden program to help feed underserved populations downstate; making it a transitional facility for soon-to-be-released inmates; or to have the facility house a portion of the inmate population from Rikers Correctional Center when it closes in 2027.
An online change.org petition fighting the closure ended with 5,460 signatures.
