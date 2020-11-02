OGDENSBURG — City Council voted 4-3 to accept City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s preliminary 2021 city spending plan.
The $13 million budget, which includes a 6.25% tax decrease and 10 city fire department positions to be cut, will now be the subject of budget hearings aimed toward a public hearing on the completed budget on Dec. 7.
“I ask each of you, as you are considering this budget, if there is something in there you don’t like, would you present something that you would like,” Mr. Jellie said during his presentation. “You cannot hide from the math. The revenues are not going up and the expenses are. How do we fix this?”
The city is nearing its constitutional taxing limit, Mr. Jellie said. Lowering the tax rate was necessary to give the city room to raise taxes later if need be.
“I am asking all of you again. If you have better solutions or better ideas, I don’t know what everyone is waiting for,” he said.
Mr. Jellie said the cuts to the city’s fire department were not personal. The police department has already been reduced as far as possible, he said.
Currently, the fire department has 28 positions and a minimum staffing clause in its current contract. The proposed budget also calls for the police department staffing to be kept at 23 officers.
“To reduce any greater with the crime rate that we have would be counterproductive to what we are trying to do with economic development,” he said.
The city’s Department of Public Works is as small as it can get, he said.
“We have to look at the only department that has not been looked at and significantly managed by this body in many, many years,” Mr. Jellie said. “It is an unfortunate situation that we have gotten ourselves into, but we absolutely have to adjust.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said the city had been inching away from the tax limit and was heading in the right direction. Mr. Skamperle said the healthcare concessions the city negotiated with its unions were significant.
“I think we were on the right track. I am just having a hard time getting around cutting 10 firemen,” Mr. Skamperle said. “I think we had a plan that was working. Was it all together? No. Did we need some restructure? Yes.”
Mr. Skamperle and Councilor Michael B. Powers warned that cutting staff from the city fire department could end up costing the city millions defending lawsuits.
Mr. Skamperle, Mr. Powers and Councilor Nichole Kennedy voted against accepting the budget. Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voted to accept the budget.
