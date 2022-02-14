OGDENSBURG — The Ogdenburg City Council has accepted half of a percent of sales tax revenues offered by St. Lawrence County as it seeks home rule legislation in the state legislature to keep the entire 1%.
A resolution unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday night, stated that the city of Ogdensburg initiated the process to collect its own or pre-empt a portion of county sales tax for the first time since 1999, which provides the city with one-half of the first 3% that is collected within the taxing jurisdiction of the city, but does not make any provision for any portion of the additional 1% without additional home rule legislation.
Last year, that home rule legislation for the city was passed in the Senate but stalled in the Assembly.
The resolution was first amended to omit the last paragraph that stated “that the balance of the additional one (1%) percent of sales and compensating use taxes collected in the taxing jurisdiction of the City will be retained by the County similar to the allowance for the first (3%) percent collected by the City.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was afraid that the language would prohibit the city from attempting to move forward with home rule legislation to collect the full 1%. He proposed removing that paragraph that resulted in several minutes of discussion between councilors.
“We still get our half of a percent. We can still fight for that other half, but if we keep that in there we’re saying we are not going to fight for the other half of percent,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Councilor John Rishe said he was concerned that the language was sent from the county and he did not want to mess with the deal that could bring up to $1.2 million in sales tax revenue to the city.
“My concern is it’s their language, we’re talking about accepting what they have offered us, somewhere between $600,000 and $1.2 million. I really don’t want to do anything to screw it up,” he said.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie agreed with Mr. Skamperle and said that nothing in their resolution should “give the appearance that we’re not going after our full 1% to restore this city’s economy.”
“We need to reserve the right to be able to go after and press Assemblyman (Mark C.) Walczyk and Sen. (Patricia A.) Ritchie to get his done for the city because we have a need for it, we need this money,” said Mr. Jellie, who said that the resolution was a “ploy” and “grandstanding” from the county, but they still need to accept the additional sales tax revenues.
The amendment passed with Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher, and councilors William B. Dillabough and Mr. Skamperle voting for the amendment, and councilors Michael B. Powers, Nichole L. Kennedy and Mr. Rishe voting against.
The extra 1% of sales tax collected by St. Lawrence County would be collected until Nov. 30, 2023, unless it was granted another extension as it was before from 2015 to 2017, 2017 to 2020 and most recently until the Nov. 20, 2023 date.
The collection of the half of a percent would become effective March 1, 2022, according to the resolution.
That will give the city time to continue its fight for home rule legislation, according to Mr. Fisher.
“I am more than happy to take (half of a) percent, but I agree, let’s continue our fight for the 1 percent and ask our state officials where they’re at as far as carrying it out the next round,” Mr. Fisher said. “That 1 percent to me is a lot and the future of Ogdensburg. I think it’s our 1 percent anyway.”
