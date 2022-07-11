OGDENSBURG — The City Council passed resolutions authorizing the demolition of seven condemned homes and auctioning surplus properties in the city.
The first of the two resolutions authorizes City Manager Stephen P. Jellie to enter into a contract with Diversified Construction Services, Phoenix, Oswego County, for the demolition of up to seven condemned structures.
The structures are 7 Brown St., 131 Patterson St., 624 Irvin St., 402 New York Ave., 1000 Jefferson Ave., 605 Irvin St., and 101-113 Lake St.
According to the resolution, the demolition of those structures must not exceed $174,000.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy proposed an amendment to the resolution to add 30 Main St., the abandoned cheese plant property now owned by the city.
“In the benefit of moving forward sooner rather than later, within 72 hours of them being awarded the bid, they will start the permitting process and that building will be down by mid-September,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “When this comes down, that’ll be a big win.”
The amendment passed unanimously, changing the resolution to “must not exceed $371,000.”
“This is going to be a big step for our city,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said.
Councilor John A. Rishe clarified that the bid for the property removal was for $197,000 but that cost does not include the landfill disposal cost and other items that are estimated by staff to be around $100,000.
“Third-party air monitoring for the abatement of asbestos, which is $650 a day, and the actual landfill fees, the city will bear the cost of those,” said Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development. “As a municipality we are eligible to apply for reduced tipping fees so it’s less expensive than just having it hauled by the private sector.”
Mrs. Kennedy noted with the demolition of 1000 Jefferson Ave., she is hoping the city will be able to utilize the field for the city’s youth.
“That will bring a lot of vibrancy and hopefully some sales tax revenue into the city once we can get some of these properties cleared up,” Mrs. Kennedy said.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The second resolution, declaring surplus property and authorizing Mr. Jellie to hold a public auction, also passed unanimously.
The 15 properties include lots on Mill, Lake, State, Jay, King, Washington, Pickering, Lafayette, Franklin and Champlain streets and Adams and Plover Hill Avenue.
The auction is scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 2 at city hall.
Mr. Rishe began the discussion, questioning if there should be more of a notice for people to view the properties before they are auctioned.
To that, Ms. Smith stated there will be a legal notice about the properties in newspapers if it is approved as well as a news release on the city’s website.
“Personally, I think we can do a better job about providing more notice,” Mr. Rishe said. “The county puts out an entire publication about theirs. I realize this isn’t as many, but I think we can do a better job about that. There’s going to be a lot of people who aren’t aware these properties are coming up I’m afraid, but we can see what happens.”
