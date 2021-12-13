OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council has approved its second resolution in two weeks opposing the closing of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, with the latest calling for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to reverse her decision.
The resolution, unanimously approved Monday night, states that in the late 1980s, New York state faced a major crisis with severe prison overcrowding across the state and officials had faced major opposition from residents of New York City and Long Island who protested plans to locate prisons in their regions.
“At a time when most communities flatly refused to accept a prison in their midst, the residents of the City of Ogdensburg offered to assist the State of New York in their time of need and accepted a prison on the grounds of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center which became Ogdensburg Correctional Facility,” stated the resolution, which continued, “for almost forty (40) years, New York has seen the wisdom of that decision by enjoying the benefits of a well-run facility where employees and inmates are safer than those in downstate facilities.”
The resolution went on to state that the prisons in Northern New York have demonstrated they are less costly to operate than downstate prisons, result in fewer injuries to staff and inmates, are more efficient in terms of operations and a cost-effective way to provide this important service to the people of New York state.
The north country has seen the impact of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s previous closure decisions and have shown a complete lack of planning for the reuse of the facilities and the impact on the local communities.
Closed facilities such as Camp Gabriels in 2009, Chateaugay Correctional Facility in 2014, Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility in 2011, Clinton County Correctional Facility Annex in 2021, and Watertown Correctional Facility in 2021 have not been repurposed, developed or sold, and they remain vacant and deteriorating along with over 500,000 square feet of vacant New York state owned buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, according to the resolution.
“It is unacceptable for New York state to close successful facilities in our region while failing to plan for their reuse like it has for decades with the facilities it has already closed,” stated the resolution. “The Ogdensburg City Council requests that the State of New York reverse its decision to close the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.”
Copies of the resolution will be sent to Sen. Patricia Ritchie, Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, Gov. Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and New York State Department of Corrections Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci.
In other council action Monday night:
— A bond anticipation note in the amount of $1,305,000 was approved to support cash flow needs of the Maple City Trail REDI project.
— The council named The Journal, Watertown Daily Times and North Country Now as the city’s official newspapers for 2022.
