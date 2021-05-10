OGDENSBURG — City Council on Monday night was unable to pass a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into a lease agreement with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority for a proposed city beach on authority land.
Last week, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie, to the full OBPA Board of Directors, presented the city’s proposal to reopen the beach behind the OBPA administrative office near the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe accompanied Mr. Jellie to the meeting and gave their own testimony as to why they think OBPA should work with the city to reopen the beach.
OBPA board members took no action at their meeting Thursday, but told city officials they would send a counter offer to them in time for Monday’s City Council meeting. OBPA followed through on its promise and delivered an amended lease agreement to Mr. Jellie prior to Monday’s meeting. Not many changes were made from the original proposal the city submitted to OBPA, according to Mr. Jellie, but said it signaled that OBPA has accepted the city’s proposal to reopen to beach.
“I appreciate the bridge and port authority entertaining us last week,” Mr. Jellie told council Monday.
Mr. Rishe on Monday night introduced a resolution to allow Mr. Jellie to enter into a lease agreement with OBPA for the beach land, contingent upon the state Department of Health’s determination of the property.
Council voted by a familiar 4-3 vote, with councilors Steven M. Fisher, William B. Dillabough, Mr. Rishe and Mayor Skelly voting in favor of the resolution and councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy voting against.
The resolution ultimately failed as five votes in favor of the resolution were needed for it to pass.
Prior to the vote, Mr. Skamperle said he would like to hear from the public, adding that he would like a public hearing to be held before authorizing Mr. Jellie to sign a lease with OBPA. Mr. Powers and Mrs. Kennedy shared Mr. Skamperle’s view. Mrs. Kennedy added that she did not feel comfortable voting yes to the resolution until it was determined whether the beach would be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. She said she had heard from concerned citizens about whether the beach would be handicap accessible.
“I think the public hearing will be when people show up at the beach,” Mayor Skelly told councilors.
No resolution to hold a public hearing on the beach was introduced.
Mr. Jellie said the next step will be for council to vote on a resolution authorizing the city to spend $3,000 on the lease agreement. The $3,000 figure is made up of $1,000 for the security deposit, $1,000 for utilities and $1,000 to rent the land for four months at $250 a month. The beach would be open from July through September, but the city would have to pay rent for the month of June as well.
City Council, during its March 24 meeting, passed a resolution setting a goal to open a city beach by July 1. The resolution, which was passed unanimously, stated that the least expensive and quickest way to achieve the July 1 goal is to reopen the former city beach on OBPA land.
The beach was closed in 1994 when the city opened its pool.
The beach was considered too small, the surrounding grounds were routinely littered with garbage and the water itself was “dismissed as stagnant and rife with oil from the big cargo ships which navigate the river,” according to a 1993 Times article on the beach closure.
The pool would remain open this summer in addition to the beach.
“Won’t it be nice to say that we’re not the only community without a beach?” Mayor Skelly asked.
“That’ll be nice,” he added.
“We can have a beach with all the Is dotted and the Ts crossed,” Mr. Powers replied. “Nobody up here doesn’t support a beach.”
