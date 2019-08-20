OGDENSBURG — While municipalities across the region hold their breath waiting for word on the winner of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Grant from New York state, Ogdensburg Planning and Development Director Andrea L. Smith gave a presentation to City Council on the many grants and programs “pending, ongoing and upcoming,” in the city.
“Based on feedback that we received in developing our Downtown Revitalization application, the city composed two of its three CFA applications,” Ms. Smith said.
The first of those three Consolidated Funding Applications is a Brownfield Opportunity Area pre-development grant from the Department of State.
The City is asking for $300,000 and will have to provide a 10 percent match, Ms. Smith said.
“The basis of our application is to develop and implement marketing strategies for up to five catalytic Brownfield sites as listed within our designated BOA (Brownfield Opportunity Area) plan and to conduct essential environmental site assessment,” she said. “We know we have information missing on sites including, but not limited to, 30 Main St. or the former cheese plant.”
The former cheese plant is located in the heart of the area designated in the DRI application, Ms. Smith said.
The City is also looking for a grant from Empire State Development for $87,500 with a 100 percent local match.
“This application would be to look at how the Lockwood Arena could be an anchor institution within the downtown area,” Ms. Smith said. “And how it could be used to better reach its full potential by conducting a building condition and feasibility analysis.”
The third Consolidated Funding Application is directed toward the wastewater treatment system. The City is looking for $100,000 with a 10 percent match from the Department of Environmental Conservation.
“It’s to conduct an infiltration and inflow study, which is an engineering study that will assess the city’s sanitary sewer system,” Ms. Smith said, “to identify areas where groundwater among other things may be infiltrating our sanitary sewer system.”
Identifying such areas will help the city manage the sewer system and prevent excess water entering the treatment system.
“These CFA applications are all designed to move components of the DRI,” Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said. “Either complimenting what’s in the DRI, or if we don’t happen to be successful with the DRI, to keep moving on the concepts in the DRI to position ourselves even better.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced four DRI winners last week. Ms. Smith said she hopes to be hearing soon which applicant in the north country region will be chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.