OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a public hearing to start the process of changing the city charter back to not requiring residency requirements for the police chief position.
The residency requirements for the police chief position had been changed in August 2020 when the City Council amended the city charter in a 4-3 vote. “The Chief of Police need not be a resident of the City or State at the time of the appointment but must reside within the City while serving in this position,” reads the updated city charter.
In 2020, majority members of council — Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly and councilors John Rishe, Steve Fisher and William Dillabough — voted for the change while councilors Michael Powers, Daniel Skamperle and Nichole Kennedy voted against.
“Since this was just done in the past year to make the residency requirement what is the thought process of why that you would like it reversed?” asked Mrs. Kennedy, who was videoconferencing during the meeting Monday night.
Mr. Skelly fired back, bringing up a past resolution approved by City Council in the fall of 2019 that would have made it a requirement for five votes to fire a city manager. The resolution was later rescinded.
“Well kind of similar to when you guys changed the charter to vote, you know taking five votes for Sarah Purdy. You know just have a reflection and change your mind on it,” Mr. Skelly said.
Mrs. Kennedy said she was all for changing the charter back to what it was and was wondering if something had happened that brought it back up for discussion with council.
“I was not insinuating anything, I was just simply asking if something had happened that I wasn’t aware of,” Mrs. Kennedy said.
Mr. Skelly said that “we have a great candidate and want to open it up to that possibility of having him.”
Mr. Skelly, Deputy Mayor Steve Fisher and councilors William Dillabough and Mrs. Kennedy voted to have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. Councilors Daniel Skamperle, Michael Powers and John Rishe were excused from the meeting and did not vote.
Following the meeting, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that he brought the resolution before council so that he could consider Lt. Mark Kearns, acting police chief, as a possible hire to the position. Lt. Kearns, according to Mr. Jellie, lives just outside of city limits.
“Lt. Kearns has served the city for close to 20 years at a highly honorable, efficient and effective manner and to not be able to consider him in the city’s search for a police chief I think would be absolutely unwise and despite that they recently changed the charter to require residency, I am asking them to lift that requirement cause I think this is the very case that you could have come up. Really good people who live in real close proximity to the city not being able to be considered,” Mr. Jellie said.
Lt. Kearns has been the acting police chief since the retirement of former Police Chief Robert Wescott in July 2021.
In other business Monday night:
— A resolution to pay Mr. Jellie a total of $18,000 for his duties as fire chief in 2022 was withdrawn from the agenda. Mr. Skelly said that it was no longer necessary.
— Barb Barlow was appointed to a five-year term on the Board of Assessment and Review, beginning Jan. 24 and ending Sept. 30, 2026.
— A resolution was adopted holding the St. Lawrence County Department of Highways harmless for providing shared services such as paving, signage, road stripping, blasting and other routine maintenance activities to the city of Ogdensburg.
— City Council set a public hearing for Feb. 14 on changes to the administrative regulations regarding travel expenses.
— In an effort to resolve litigation that the City of Ogdensburg had joined against opioid manufacturers and distributors, City Council authorized Mr. Jellie to sign off on any settlement agreements that stem from the litigation following a review by the city attorney and litigation counsel.
