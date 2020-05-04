OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council special meeting that was called off Thursday night has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
The meeting was called so that City Council could consider a resolution that calls for the firing of four firefighters, four police officers, the City Assessor and dismantling the Parks and Recreations Department, among other cuts. The meeting never got started when the Gotomeeting.com app, on which the meeting was hosted, reached its participant limit.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly has said that the cuts are necessary due to the impending loss of funds due to the pandemic.
City Manager Sarah Purdy later said the free version of the app, which the city was using, had a limit of 150 participants.
A Facebook page with more than 1,500 members was formed to oppose the resolution, and a car-parade demonstration in support of first responders was staged.
City Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said Friday that she did not think a virtual meeting was the proper way to make such an important decision.
Mr. Skelly said he would reschedule the meeting as soon as the city could arrange to expand the participant level in the videoconferencing app.
To attend the meeting, go to http://wdt.me/6tuqMG or call 1-415-655-0060 and enter access code -226-611-194. The public also can use the link to preregister for the meeting.
Those who are only able to attend by telephone, will not be able to be unmuted in order to comment during the meeting.
Those people can request their comments be read at the meeting by sending a message to cjock@ogdensburg.org before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those without access to email should call the City Clerk’s Office at 315-393-3540 before 4 p.m.
